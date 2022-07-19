Re-engineering administrative operations (3)

By Yousuf Awadh Al-Azmi

“Never tell people how to do things. Tell them what to do and they will surprise you with their ingenuity” (George Patton). There are those who believe that the seat of the higher management must be isolated and be only to read press reports and correspondence – or followed up electronically. The truth is that the ideal situation is the opposite. In fact, the closer the manager or the president is to the workplaces, the better is the planning, decision-making, implementation and understanding.

The Institutional Rehabilitation Administrations get their adaptive capacity with the flow of the administrative depth that is required to be completed for quality dealings. There should be proper guidelines on what to do and implemented according to the agreed procedures. Focus must be on the accuracy of work and its implementation.

There are different administrative methods and nomenclatures. Some companies use various names like employees, partners and managers. It is better to have realistic nomenclatures that illustrate the meaning and importance of the job title. We should concentrate more on realism and implement our plans so as to achieve our success as we think wisely on how to improve grow positively.

Preparing internal policies must be according to the capacities or with the possibility of administrative and financial intervention and the details, but otherwise it will be like scratch and win offers in major retail stores. The combination of vision, realistic and sustainable plans, honesty is the inspiring roadmap to a better future.