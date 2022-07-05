Re-engineering administrative operations

By Yousef Al-Azmi

There is a need to reconsider regulations and financial and administrative structures in every facility or establishment, be it public or private, after the passing of sufficient time from the completed job, and clearly explain the positives and negatives. The idea here is general, but it applies to every job, whatever its size may be, because the difference will be in details, but the outlines are the same, and these are the existing principles for business general management.

The talk here will be about the general structure of the government, or the so-called resumption of the structural engineering of administrative operations, that is re-engineering the methods used in designing the structure by the highest government entity (office of the prime minister and ministers), as we notice through the distribution of responsibilities that duties given to ministers deal with them as if each of them is a superhuman!

I will mention one example of the duties and responsibilities given to the education and higher education minister, as he has the following responsibilities:

* Kuwait University

* Public Authority for Applied Education and Training

* Secretariat General of the Higher Council of Private Universities

* National Center for Education Development

* National Bureau for Academic Accreditation and Education Quality Assurance

* Kuwait Academy of Art

* Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research

Ask yourself: Can the minister manage all the above with professionalism, harmony and direct contact?

There are those who will say that the minister’s responsibility is only political, and this is not realistic, and first we must define political responsibility according to this situation in particular and not a general definition. How can he be politically responsible about areas in which he does not have decision making abilities? Also, I will ignore how these entities were created, with some of them only good for being no more than a department in any administration. The interweaving of responsibilities and structural confusion is clear in the situation of these entities, some of whom are good for nothing.

Another question: Can any official really manage all these entities directly? Of course not! Daily correspondence, advisors’ consultations and personal efforts may realistically not be enough. In addition, and here is an important factor, that this official does not have enough time for management on a daily basis. He may not stay in the ministry for more than a few months, and he may not find enough time to manage all these entities and its departments, as the minister has preoccupations, in meetings at the Cabinet and its committees, National Assembly and its committees, protocol meetings and official dinners.

So, this situation should end, and many entities that constitute a burden on the state and whose productivity is not equal with its allocations must be looked at seriously. The state suffers from slackness and obesity due to these lesions that are administratively harmful. There should be a quick mechanism to control these entities and trim them to their right size, and either remove nonproductive or merge similar entities administratively. Meanwhile, productive entities should be developed further in a way that does not affect the general administrative system.