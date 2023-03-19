Red Crescent Society inaugurates Kuwait-funded projects in Palestine

RAMALLAH: A delegation of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) has inaugurated 16 commercial stores in Jerusalem’s old sector. Renovation of these stores ended three months ago. The work was supported by Kuwait Chamber of Industry and Commerce, with KRCS’s supervision and execution by Wafa foundation for development.

The stores are located in the butchers’ market in Jerusalem’s old sector where the occupiers sought to force the Palestinian residents to abandon their properties and flee. Muhaisen Atawneh, Wafa’s Director General, affirmed in remarks to KUNA that the Kuwaiti aid is necessary to help the Palestinians hold their properties and maintain their presence in the city. The Kuwaiti delegation started a tour in the city ancient sector at Bab Al-Amoud, listening to merchants’ complaints, visiting Al-Waqf authority, hospital of the local Red Crescent and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

A delegation of Kuwait Red Crescent Society started a two day visit to Palestine on Saturday to inaugurate a number of Kuwaiti-funded projects and visit local institutions. The delegation arrived in Ariha (Jericho) from Jordan via Al-Karama checkpoint. Locals applauded the visitors at Ariha crossing before they proceeded to Ramallah city where they instantly met Chairperson of the Palestinian Red Crescent Dr Youness Al-Khatib and a number of the domestic association officials.

Dr Hilal Al-Sayer, the KRCS Chairman, said in a statement to KUNA that the delegation came to Palestine in response to an invitation from the Palestinian Red Crescent, adding that the delegation would inaugurate commercial stores in Jerusalem-renovated with support from Kuwait Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

On Sunday, they visited headquarters of the local Red Crescent institution for teaching the deaf, examine warehouses and institutions affiliated to the Palestinian Red Crescent and open a ward for children intensive care at the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah-built with donations from a Kuwaiti citizen. Dr Khaled Al-Sebeeh, a KRCS board member, told KUNA that the humanitarian activities by the society “is a translation of guidance by the political leadership.” Marwan Jilani, the KRCS Director General, affirmed the society continuous support for the counterpart society in Palestine.

In another development, The Kuwait-based Rahma International Charity has organized (in coordination with the Kuwaiti Embassy in Jordan) a two-day relief program for Syrian refugees, including treating those who needed urgent surgeries and handing food parcels. The Kuwaiti charge d’affaires Dr Mubarak Al-Hajeri, told KUNA after visiting Al-Kandi Hospital that Kuwait has always been among the first states that offer aid for brothers and friends across the globe.

He lauded Al-Rahma society and donors in Kuwait who have been helping the needy in Palestine and Jordan. Tareq Al-Derbas, the campaign supervisor, said that the personnel distributed food parcels to some 3,000 Syrian refugees, in addition to treating 15 individuals who needed urgent medical operations. – KUNA