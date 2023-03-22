Refineries get ‘advanced ranking’

KUWAIT: Mina Abdullah and Ahmadi Refineries have got an ‘advanced international ranking’ of risk engineering quality, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said Wednesday. This came in line with the study made by ‘Marsh’ company, a world leading insurance broker and risk advisor, KNPC Deputy CEO. Fuel Supply Operations and spokesman Ghanim Al-Otaibi said in a statement to KUNA.

He added that the two refineries got this advanced ranking compared with more 1,400 other refineries all over the world. The field survey of risk engineering at the KNPC refineries included several aspects, in which the company managed to achieve advanced levels, he said. He went to say that the company showed remarkable technical excellence, mainly in the units of the environmental fuel project.

He affirmed keenness of the KNPC on following up the latest global engineering criteria and focusing on improving the management systems regarding safety and periodical maintenance measures to ensure the safety of the facility. Al-Otaibi pointed to excellence of emergency response facilities and preparing effective response plans to ensure the facility’s readiness to face any emergency.

This ranking is an unprecedented and key achievement to the company and reflects its interest in this vital aspect, he stressed. It also shows the company’s great interest in implementing the best and latest measures and systems to curb possible risks and ensure safety of workers as well as maintain the company’s facilities mainly its refineries, Al-Otaibi pointed out. This result is the fruit of all workers of the company and their keenness on abiding by safety measures and disciplines, health, security and environment, he said. – KUNA