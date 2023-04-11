Rehab Boresli honored for role in UN committee

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Trade Union Federation recognized member of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Founder and Chairperson of the Kuwaiti Society for Guardians of the Disabled Rehab Boresli on the occasion of beginning her term at the international organization, which will continue until 2026.

The honoring took place during the gergean celebration themed: “Our joy … is in our gathering”, which was organized by the trade union in cooperation with several entities, including the disabled and working woman committees along with volunteer teams “Amal Gate” and “Kuwait Pearls”. Advisor to the federation and head of the office of migrant labor Mohammad Al-Arada, Secretary of Culture and Information at the Union Jamal Al-Sawagh, Chairman of the Board of Al-Tahaddi Diabled Sports Club Club Mohammad Al-Otaibi and head of the “Amal Gate” volunteer group Anwar Al-Kandari were present.

Boresli said she appreciated the federation’s initiative, which opened doors to cooperating with volunteer teams and NGOs, particularly those concerned with caring for disabled people, organizing activities to highlight their role in society and advocating for them as a group capable of contributing to the country’s development. She commended the joyous atmosphere at the celebration, including a contest for the best drawing about Kuwait heritage, in which a group of talented people with disabilities participated.