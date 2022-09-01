Research report finds significant gender pay differences in Kuwait

By Majd Othman

Kuwait: Women in Kuwait have long held impressive positions across all sectors and have also successfully gained political and voting rights in the country. However, women’s issues have consistently been raised in the country owing to perceptional differences and lack of adequate legal support.

A pressing issue that has been highlighted by activists has been the differences in salaries between working men and women, across both the government and private sectors in Kuwait.

According to a weekly economic report released by Al-Shall Consulting Company, the average monthly wage in 2021 for male Kuwaiti workers in the government sector was KD1,874, while the average salary for Kuwaiti women in the government sector for the same year amounted to KD1,312- a 42.9% increase in salaries received by men in the country.

While in the private sector, the average monthly wage for Kuwaiti males amounted to be KD1,529 dinars in 2021, the average salary for Kuwaiti females was only KD974 for the same year showing an almost 56.9 percent increase in the income received by Kuwaiti men.

In an exclusive with Kuwait times, Kuwaiti social activist and entrepreneur, Asrar Hayat explained that from an official and legal point of view, the average salary for men and women in Kuwait in the government sector is deemed to be equal with no obvious difference. Hayat, however, identified two main areas of concern that created the differences in salaries, saying “the allowances are always given to the man, such as the housing and children while these are not given to the woman.”

“Despite one of the neighboring GCC countries giving women an equal stance and pay as men in government jobs, we do not demand that the matter be applied in exactly the same way in Kuwait as well, but at least the allowance should be paid in half”, she said.

“Women now bear equal responsibilities like men, unlike the previous years. Secondly, when divorce cases occur between spouses, there are many instances, where men do not abide by their financial duties towards his wife, resulting in creating a financial burden on the woman who bears the expenses of her family alone, until a ruling is issued in her favor.”

Hayat added that men get job appointments and promotions faster than women owing to a perceptional challenge that exists in the country due to the patriarchal societal culture where men are preferred to women in terms of job advantages and facilities.

Regarding the significance of legislative backing, Hayat said, “We just demand one legislation, which is to divide the allowances between men and women equally,” adding, “We have a problem not only with legislation, we need a change in the societal perception through research and developmental studies as well as governmental support that contribute towards achieving an equal status for women.”

“Professional equality must be legally obtained for women in Kuwait by allocating quotas for women on boards of directors and in leadership positions. For example, European countries allocate 30 percent quotas for women in boards of directors, electoral and administrative positions, in addition to one of the Gulf countries as well, therefore, in order to change this culture, there must be government intervention,” explained Hayat.

Outlining the importance of education in changing the culture of society to be more supportive of women, Hayat said, “Education plays a major role in changing the culture-we see our educational curriculum filled with content that supports the idea that women are expected to only raise children and do household chores, and the man is the one who works and spends for the house.”

“A woman holds a very important position in our society, even the housewife, her role is crucial in supporting the economy and for the development of our country, therefore, women should not be stereotyped.”