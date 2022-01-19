Residents over 60 face layoffs

KUWAIT: While 54,000 residents over 60 years of age without a degree wait for a final decision with regards to renewing their work permits, there has been a “wave” of layoffs of people in this category in some companies, Al-Rai reported yesterday quoting sources familiar with the situation.

The sources said companies that terminated the jobs of their expat employees aged over 60 were forced to take this step in order to limit the risks of a long wait for the government’s decision. Employees were also told in case their work permits are approved, their return to work will be according to the company’s need for them.

Meanwhile, residents who face layoffs before their work permits are renewed face a new problem, which is searching for a new sponsor. The issue of banning renewal of work permits for residents aged 60 and above is still awaiting a decision to transfer jurisdiction of the manpower authority from the social affairs minister to the justice minister. State Minister for Integrity Affairs Jamal Al-Jalawi can cancel the ban or impose a fee of up to KD 500 along with compulsory health insurance.