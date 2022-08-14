Resumption of UK priority visa services for students

KUWAIT: The British Embassy will resume priority and super priority visa services from August 12. “Priority and super priority services will be different for visit visa requests, as there will be no cap for requests regarding student visas currently, but a maximum cap is in place for visit visas,” a statement by the British Embassy said. The process takes around three weeks, and since August is considered the peak month for visa requests, the embassy has encouraged visa applicants, especially those applying for a student visa, to apply as early as possible to avoid any delays.

Students who have applied before August 12 through the regular service, which usually takes around seven weeks on average, cannot transfer their request to priority or super priority, as they have to withdraw their request and apply for a new one. “It is necessary that applicants inform the embassy about any urgent or humanitarian circumstances through the correct means,” the embassy said. Family visas, on the other hand, can take up to 24 weeks, and efforts are currently underway to return as soon as possible to the previous timeframe of 12 weeks. The embassy also stressed the importance of having all documents ready before applying.