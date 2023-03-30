Revival of Islamic Heritage Society launches iftar project

KUWAIT: The Revival of Islamic Heritage Society launched its 2023 iftar project in partnership with the Awqaf General Secretariat. “The project provides people in need with necessary help for them to be able to fast in this holy month, and so that financial constraints won’t stop them from fulfilling their religious duties,” said Nawaf Al-Sane, Coordination Department Director at the society.

The project also falls in line with the basic Islamic principle of social cooperation, and help draw a smile on the faces of people in need, he added. As part of the project, the society will be distributing iftar meals in Kuwait and other countries including Indonesia.