Riyadh, Washington declare 24-hour ceasefire in Sudan Satur

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia and the US announced Friday that the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed Friday on a 24-hour ceasefire as of Saturday morning.

The Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed on a one-day ceasefire to be effective as of Saturday (tomorrow) at 6:00 a.m. Khartoum time to halt all military operations, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Both Riyadh and Washington feel ‘frustrated’, as the previous ceasefires have not been implemented, the statement said, indicating that this truce aims to deliver humanitarian aid to Sudanese people.

Tomorrow’s ceasefire also seeks to boost confidence between the two parties in a way, which allows resuming talks in Jeddah, it noted.

In case of breaching the truce, the facilitators will have to delay the talks, according to the statement.

Both Saudi Arabia and the US sponsor the talks between the two parties in the Saudi city of Jeddah.