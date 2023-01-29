Robot competition: Six teams qualify

KUWAIT: Acting Deputy Director General of the Youth Development Sector, Dr Meshaal Al-Janoubi said in a press statement on Sunday that six winners of the underwater robot competition have been qualified for the finals of the SeaPerch West Asia Challenge organized by the Sharjah Branch of Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport. They are Abdul Hameed Al-Sayegh, Hussein Ahmed, Eman Al-Awadi and Zina Al-Hais.

SeaPerch West Asia Challenge is an annual regional competition in which participants qualify for the global competition.

He added that in the secondary stage category Thamer Omar, Athbi Al-Anzi and Kawthar Al-Nasrallah won and in the open category Hawra Mirza, Muhammad Al-Bahr and Alaa Mirza emerged winners. He said that the competition came in line with Kuwait’s development vision in youth leadership and empowerment, focusing on the technical and technological side in light of the digital transformation strategy.

Meanwhile, the authority stated that it offers all its courses in the academy’s programs free of charge to Kuwaiti youth from the age of 16 to 34 years, as part of the state’s direction in supporting youth and integrating them into the labor market in the creative field. They can register in the academy through the authority’s website www.youth.gov. kw.

It is noteworthy that the academy is considered a specialized center in the field of various arts and media for the training and development of youth capabilities. – KUNA