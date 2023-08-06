Romania ambassador visits Lulu, explores opportunities

KUWAIT: The Romanian Ambassador to Kuwait, His Excellency Mugurel Loan Stanescu made a significant visit to the regional office of Lulu Hypermarket Kuwait on August 6, 2023. During his visit, His Excellency engaged in productive discussions with Mohmed Haris, Director of Lulu Hypermarket Kuwait, and other esteemed members of Lulu’s top management to explore potential business collaborations, particularly focusing on the import of Romanian products into the vibrant Kuwaiti market.

The meeting commenced on a cordial note, with warm greetings exchanged between the Romanian Ambassador and the Lulu Hypermarket team. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to visit the renowned retail giant, His Excellency acknowledged Lulu’s prominence in the Kuwaiti retail landscape and its contribution to the region’s economic growth. Ambassador highlighted Romania’s prowess in various sectors, emphasizing the country’s rich heritage of high-quality products and goods.

He stressed the potential for Romanian products to captivate the discerning Kuwaiti consumers and cater to the growing demand for diverse and unique offerings in the Kuwaiti market. The Director of Lulu Hypermarket Kuwait extended a warm welcome to the Romanian Ambassador and expressed enthusiasm for exploring the prospects of importing Romanian goods. He affirmed Lulu’s commitment to providing its customers with an extensive range of premium products from around the world, and he recognized Romania’s offerings as an excellent addition to their product portfolio.

The discussions between the parties centered on identifying potential sectors and products for import from Romania to Kuwait. Both parties expressed a keen interest in further exploring these opportunities, aiming to enhance trade relations and strengthen economic ties between Romania and Kuwait. His Excellency expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality extended by Lulu Hypermarket, and he conveyed his optimism about the potential for successful trade partnerships that will benefit both countries’ economies.