Royal dignitaries to hold Informatics Award celebration in honor of late Amir of Kuwait

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is sponsoring a ceremony for the Informatics Awards on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Bayan Palace. The event will be attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and numerous royal dignitaries.

His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award will celebrate its 20th year anniversary and will honor the late Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with the 2020 Informatics Medal. The medal is in recognition of his philanthropic leadership and dedication to information technology and sciences. Sheikh Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah will receive the Informatics Medal on behalf of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The ceremony will further celebrate the 2020 winners and host an exhibition to showcase all the award’s accomplishments to date.

Encouragement of achievements

Speaking on the upcoming ceremony, the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Award, Sheikha Aida Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, said the late Amir’s patronage of the Informatics Award was established in 2006 and lasted 14 years. It included all the award’s activities such as the Global Informatics Forum. The patronage also included the Informatics Academy, which offers free courses to encourage students, and the Hackathon competitions, to stimulate creativity and innovation skills among students of public and private universities.

She expressed her gratitude to the royal dignitaries. She said that the consideration proves the political leadership’s dedication to civil society and its encouragement of its achievements and social contributions, especially in this age of digital transformation.

“In only 20 years, there have been hundreds of participants and winners. The pandemic has struck all walks of life but did not deter the work of the Informatics Award and its commitment to the world of digital and information technology,” Sheikha Aida stated. “The award is able to withstand global challenges and adapt to changes and developments. Therefore, the 20th Edition was entitled “Best Technical Projects”, apart from the Informatics Medal. The Award further provided a training course through the Informatics Academy to children aged 11-17 years on the basics of digital manufacturing.”

Sheikha Aida Al-Sabah added the event will also host an exhibition to showcase the Informatic Awards’ most prominent achievements since its establishment in 2001, including the 332 winners from 12 Arab countries with information on their projects. It will also showcase the 14 winners of the Informatics Medal, winners of the “Shift Kuwait” competition throughout the years, as well as the 486 volunteers from the State of Kuwait and other global and Arab countries.

List of winners

Sheikha Aida said the winners of the 20th Edition of Informatics Award are: The Kingdom of Bahrain, the General Directorate of Traffic of the Ministry of Interior, for its project Traffic Services, as well as the Ministry of Education for its project Electronic Educational Portal. The Ministry of Health of the Sultanate of Oman for its project Trassod Plus. The Communications and Information Technology Commission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its project Platform for Delivery Applications via Electronic Platforms, as well as the Saudi Red Crescent Authority for its project Asfeni. The Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) of the State of Kuwait for its project Shlonik, The Public Institution for Social Security for its project Thukher Insurances, Jif Company for the design and management of websites for its project Jif, as well as Fanajeen General Trading Company for its project Fanajeen.

Sheikha Aida Al-Sabah noted that an honorary medal will also be given to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, in appreciation of his support of the Informatics Award. Furthermore, the exhibition will showcase other cultural activities hosted by the award during its successful career, such as the World Informatics Forum, dialogue boards, informatics bureaus, blogging competitions, and the award pavilions held at the Kuwait International Book Fair for several years.

Sheikha Aida Al-Sabah concluded her comments by expressing thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince, and to His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Head of the National Guard, for their continuous support and their unlimited encouragement for the award.