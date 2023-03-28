Royale Hayat recognized as best hospital

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Royale Hayat Hospital has once again been recognized as the best private hospital for the 13th consecutive year by Service Hero and third highest ranking brands in Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) in the state of Kuwait. Every year, the entire Royale Hayat team — management and staff — works hard to not only be the greatest, but also significantly impact the healthcare sector.

Because of its ongoing innovation, empathy, enthusiasm and distinctive attitude and approach toward its customers, the Royale Hayat Team has consistently demonstrated its “dominance” in the healthcare sector, earning it this coveted honor. This is one of the primary outcomes of the arduous efforts and dedication made by a magnificent hospital team to not only continuously strive for and develop a distinctive facility but also to serve as the best health care providers for both general and maternal care.

And there goes the saying, “What you sow is what you reap”. Along with the aforementioned prestigious award is another overflowing effort in the selection of the Chairman of Royale Hayat Hospital Pradeep Kumar Handa by Forbes as one of the Top 100 Best Leaders in the field of healthcare in the current year 2023.