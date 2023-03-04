Russia to facilitate tourist visa application, issuance process

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The Russian Embassy revealed that starting from March 6, the Russian Federation is updating its visa regime to facilitate the tourist visa application and issuance process for citizens of several countries including Kuwait. According to the new rules, Kuwaiti passport holders can apply for a single or double-entry tourist visa valid for three months by providing a hotel booking confirmation. The same measures apply to obtaining multiple-entry tourist visas, with their validity extended to six months.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the Russian Defender of the Motherland Day, the Russian Embassy held a reception on Thursday at its premises in Daiya. “Today we celebrate Defender of the Motherland Day of the Russian Federation. This national holiday epitomizes the heroic history of our army and navy and the unbreakable link connecting all generations of defenders of the motherland.

It embodies our deep gratitude to the faithful sons and daughters of the motherland, to all those who did not spare themselves as they fought the enemy defending their native land and their people,” Ambassador of Russia to Kuwait Nikolai Makarov said in his opening remarks. “A modern army is a guarantee of the country’s security, sovereignty, stable development and future. Today, the Russian army continues to develop successfully, units are equipped with modern weapons and military equipment, and the skill of our servicemen is growing,” he added.

The Russian ambassador affirmed the ministry of defense of the Russian Federation is actively developing cooperation with friendly armies and joint exercises are held on a regular basis, noting Russian soldiers are fighting for the future of not only Russia, but for freedom, real independence and respecting the sovereignty and security of all countries against neo-colonialism and ideas of the superiority of some nations over others.

Commander of the Kuwaiti Naval Force Commodore Hazza’a Al-Alati has affirmed the strength and solidity of Kuwaiti-Russian relations that were embodied when Russia condemned the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990 and supported all Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 678 calling for the use of all available means to end the invasion and liberate Kuwait. “Today, we thank the government of the Russian Federation, and we wish the Russian people progress and prosperity,” he said.