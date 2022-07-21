Russia will ‘consider’ Hungary’s request for more gas: Lavrov

Moscow: Moscow will “consider” Budapest’s request for more gas this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday, as Russia seeks to develop its “strategic” ties with Hungary.

“Today our colleagues expressed the Hungarian government’s interest in a new purchase natural gas this year. This request will be … considered,” Lavrov said during a press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Moscow.

“I really appreciate our relations. Our discussions today confirms their lasting and strategic nature. And we will develop them in every way we can,” Lavrov said.