Rutab dates season arrives in Kuwait with early varieties hitting market

Kuwait: The rutab dates season has arrived in Kuwait with early varieties of the fruit in all shapes and colors hitting the market.

The summer rutab dates have their taste and quality, which push consumers racing to the market to acquire them.

Some clients prefer certain types of rubtab including (Al-Munsef), a type of date with a duel yellow and brown colors tasting and looking sweet.

Rutab dates were the main source of nutrition in the past especially for nomadic tribes of the Arabian Desert.

Dates generally could be stored for a longer period using the right conditions.