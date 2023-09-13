S Sudan lauds Kuwait humanitarian efforts

KUWAIT: Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of South Sudan, Albino Akol Atak.

During the meeting, Minister Akol Atak praised Kuwait’s humanitarian efforts, stressing that these great efforts made by Kuwait at the official and civil levels are appreciated. The two sides discussed joint international efforts towards supporting humanitarian work in South Sudan and frameworks for strengthening them. – KUNA