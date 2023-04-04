Saad Abdullah academy holds selection exercise for officer course

KUWAIT: Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences on Tuesday organized a selection exercise for applicants for specialized officers, batch (31) for university degree holders. Interior ministry undersecretary for education and training affairs, Bader Al-Baloul said that personal interviews, abilities testing and medical examinations were conducted for the applicants in a transparent manner.

The lottery will be conducted in two shifts, the morning for scientific disciplines and the evening for literary disciplines. Acting director of the academy Mohammed Al-Rumi said that the draft comes upon the instructions of interior minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

All procedures for accepting students to become officers took place in the presence of representatives of the Anti-Corruption Authority, Nazaha. The number of applicants for the personal interview reached 6,005 applicants. Those who qualified to enter the lottery reached 3,728, and the required number is 300 applicants while the reserve number is 100 applicants. – KUNA