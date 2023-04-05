Saad Al-Abdullah Academy accepts 300 students

KUWAIT: The Saad Al-Abdullah Academy announced on Tuesday the admission of 300 students in addition to 100 reserves after a public raffle for applicants from the batch 31 of college graduates. The public relations department at the interior ministry said: “The public raffle for those who passed the course for graduate applicants to the Interior Ministry was under the sponsorship of Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah at the Al-Thuwayni building within the academy complex.”

The public draw ceremony took place was broadcast live on the official account of the Ministry of Interior on Instagram, in the presence of the Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) and the media, in order to establish transparency and provide equal opportunities among all applicants to join the academy, Bader Al-Baloul said. The raffle for 34 majors was made during the morning and 49 literature majors in the evening. The number of applicants reached 6005, but those who passed initial testing were 3,728. – KUNA