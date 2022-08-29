Saadoun, 22 ex-MPs among 115 hopefuls register on first day

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: Leading opposition figure and three-time former speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun and around 22 ex-MPs were among 115 hopefuls who filed their nomination papers on the first day of registration for the upcoming national assembly elections. Almost all candidates agreed that Kuwait was entering a new political era and called on Kuwaiti voters to elect reformist members for the 50-seat national assembly when the country heads to the ballots on September 29.

“These elections are different from all previous polls,” said the 87-year old Saadoun after registering to run in the third constituency. “This is a historical era” he added and called on the Kuwaiti voters to elect the best. Saadoun hailed the address of the Amir which was delivered on June 22 by the crown prince, describing it as historical and as having paved the way for extensive reforms. There were eight women among the 115 candidates. Of the candidates, 27 filed in the fourth constituency, 26 in the second, 23 in the fifth, 21 in the third and 18 candidates in the first district.

Among the candidates, there were 16 members of the former assembly which was dissolved last month over political disputes. Seven former MPs from previous assemblies also filed to run in the polls. Registration will continue for 10 days, ending on September 7. Withdrawal from the race is open from yesterday until seven days before the polls day. Former opposition MP Khaled Al-Oteibi said “the next assembly will be the most important in the entire political history of Kuwait”. It will place the cornerstone for the coming era, he added. Ex-opposition MP Thamer Al-Suwait said “the Kuwaiti people want to regain the house of the people and they are optimistic”.

“Today, we have launched a new era which began with the historical Amiri speech” ex-MP Saifi Al-Saifi said. Former opposition MP Muhannad Al-Sayer said the Kuwaiti people played a pivotal role in ending the previous political era, which was the worst in the history of the country. Former MP Abdulaziz Al-Saqaabi said Kuwait is at a crucial crossroads “and we must prepare a national reforms program”. Former pro-government MP Hisham Al-Saleh called for calm and political stability for the sake of development programs.