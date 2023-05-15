Sabah Hospital holds obesity surgery workshop

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The surgery department at Sabah Hospital organized a surgery workshop in the presence of an expert from Cleveland hospital to carry out surgeries with recommendation from American and European Associations.

Chairman of the Workshop Organizing Committee Dr Mubarak Al-Kandary said the workshop deals with obesity procedures and advanced laparoscopy, adding that it will be carried out in the presence of a visitor from Cleveland Hospital. He said the department will carry out nine major and complicated operations as a service for patients. The goal is maintaining sustainable professional development, which is the modern method to transfer expertise from one place to another. Previously, several courses had to be held in order to improve physicians’ expertise in obesity surgery but the hospital now has world-class experience in the field. Kandary thanked all those working at the health ministry for their continued support to hold such workshops.

Former Health Minister Dr Mohammad Al-Jarallah said the speedy development of obesity surgeries around the world demands that Kuwait be at par. The workshop being held at Sabah Hospital is one of the important steps to move forward with the level of knowledge that Kuwaiti doctors have, especially in obesity surgeries.

He said bringing in one of the experts from Cleveland Hospital to carry out operations using the most modern techniques and recommendations is a source of pride for the health ministry. The operations to be carried out, he said, are considered complicated. One delicate procedure to be carried out is aimed at treating the presence of a hernia in the diaphragm.