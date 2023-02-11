Sadu House organizes charity drive for earthquake victims

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: Al-Sadu House held a charity drive on Saturday, in collaboration with Kuwait Textile Art Association (KTAA), Khayt Group and the Turkish Embassy to produce warm clothing for those affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Chairperson of Al-Sadu House Sheikha Bibi Duaij Al-Sabah told Kuwait Times some of the members of the body, textile association and Khayt wanted to donate their products and time to collect the largest number of mittens and blankets to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

“We always see such humanitarian efforts by individuals in Kuwait, who are always ready to donate their crafts for the needy. We wanted to open the way for everyone to come to Sadu House to give and donate to charitable work and enjoy at the same time,” she said. Sheikha Bibi said the Secretary General of the Kuwait National Council for Culture, Art and Letters attended along with the Turkish ambassador to Kuwait to encourage humanitarian activities, “which are a gesture from our people to the Turkish and Syrian people”, noting the Turkish Embassy also brought the Turkish community in Kuwait to participate in the event.

Nawal Al-Baker, Vice President of Al-Sadu House and Khayt Group founder, said: “Sadu House is always present in times of crises to help the needy. I asked every woman crocheting to work on two or three hats, and I was surprised we received a larger quantity of pieces.” She said the pieces that were sewn and crocheted will be collected at the end of the day by the Turkish Embassy, pointing out it is possible the aid will also reach the Syrians through Turkish authorities.

“Sheikha Bibi Al-Sabah allowed us to use Al-Sadu House to create as many warm hats, scarves and blankets as possible for those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. People are really coming forward to help us out – we have a lot of donated yarns, fabrics, threads, needles and much more. The support is amazing; Kuwait has always funded charity programs like this. We are happy to be part of today’s event along with Khayt Group,” Dr Batoul Al-Sayegh, President of Kuwait Textile Art Association, told Kuwait Times.

“It is a one-day event, but we dedicated this weekly Wednesday meeting to charity at Sadu House to make as many warm pieces for those in need. We will always be involved with any kind of charitable work. People come together to not only feel good, but to know that they are helping a fellow in need. We do not want it to be a selfish hobby,” Sayegh added. Maddie El-Issawi, a coordinator at KTAA, said they came together in solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Syria and Turkey, noting she brought fabrics and sewing machines to make baby blankets as well as upcycle old sweaters and turn them into blankets.