Safat Investment receives students as part of its youth support program

KUWAIT: Safat Investment Company received a group of male and female students as part of its “Knights of Industry” program, which comes within its efforts to support Kuwaiti youth and live up to its national responsibility in training students training and polish their skills.

Safat Investment is keen on developing investment skills and practical abilities of Kuwait’s youth, which it considers among its main priorities in order to create a generation capable of bearing administrative and technical responsibilities in the future.

Safat Investment believes that learning and training with advanced means and open intellect with the new generation will have major returns and can yield positive effects on the private sector and national economy in the future.

The student delegation spent a day at Safat Investment during which they were oriented with the company’s fields and its investment interests including in Boursa Kuwait, Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority, and management of assets and property locally and internationally.

Director of Allied Services at Safat Group Sahib Khajah and Deputy Director of Investment Assets Management Talal Al-Yousuf participated in the meeting. They lauded the youth and their interest to learn about the experience of the investment sector, particularly about Safat’s experience and its achievements in various fields.

Khajah emphasized the importance of learning and improving capabilities while keeping up with fast changes that happen in the market so that they become ready for the next stage. He said academic qualifications are necessary, “but there are special skills for each person that must be developed so they can be qualified to join major companies.”

Meanwhile, Yousuf said Safat Investment is committed to training male and female students within the framework of its national role and social responsibility. He said youth are the pilar of nations, and cooperation with knowledge seekers must be expanded in a way that serves the country and its economy.