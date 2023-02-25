Saudi Amb. hails “deep-rooted” ties with Kuwait

Kuwait: Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad said on Saturday Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have distinguished and deep-rooted relations and share identical views on regional and international issues.

The Saudi ambassador made the remark in a press statement on the occasion of Kuwait’s celebration of the 62nd anniversary of the National Day and the 32nd anniversary of the Liberation Day.

He said Kuwait’s National Day recalls the efforts of the country’s successive generations, be they rulers or citizens, in establishing the pillars of the State which, since independence, has gained a prestigious regional and international standing, based on effective efforts towards peace, security and stability all over the world.

He added that while observing the Liberation Day, it is necessary to keep recollecting the great sacrifices made by the Kuwaiti people, and their valiant and steadfast martyrs during the bitter invasion period.

These sacrifices marked the beginning of a fresh stage in Kuwait’s modern history where it moved away from the anguish of the aggression and occupation to recovery, then development and prosperity, he said, congratulating the Gulf country’s leadership on their national celebrations.