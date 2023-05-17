Saudi Amb.: kingdom’s leader keen on ensuring success of Jeddah summit

Kuwait: Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Kuwait Amir Sultan Bin Saad on Wednesday assured the high commanding leadership’s keenness on the success of the imminent Summit in Jeddah to further the region’s endeavors and avert its international incompletions.

In a statement to KUNA Prince Sultan Bin Saad said, on the occasion of the 32nd Arab Summit to be held in Jeddah, that King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz affirmed the keenness of the Saudi government to strive for the success of this summit, to advance the regions capabilities and adhere amongst the international ranks.

While also explaining, the assertiveness comes as an affirmation of Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s closing speech during the Arab-Chinese summit held in December of 2022 in Riyadh, where he said, “We assure the whole world that the Arabs race will continue to progress and re-emerge progressively and that will be proven every day.” Also adding, the Kingdom welcomes the convening of the summit with the partaking of its brotherly leaders of the Arab states to facilitate a clause of discussion revolving on the issues faced in the region and to Arab affairs, most notably the resumption of Syria’s membership amongst.

Additionally, stating that a formal invitation has been issued for Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to participate in the upcoming summit, in efforts to find political solutions to the crisis in Syria in a way to preserve the unity, security, stability, identity of the Arab States, and re-obtain the full welfare of its brotherly people.