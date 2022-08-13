Saudi Arabia allows holders of all types of visas to perform Umrah

RIYADH: The Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry announced Friday that all visitors of the Saudi Kingdom who had entry visas of any kind like tourism or family visit can visit the holy sites in Makkah and Madinah and perform Umrah rituals.In a press statement on Friday, the ministry added that those who had entry visas for the United States, the United Kingdom and Schengen countries, provided that their visa are used at least for once and had the stamp of the issuing country, can get the Saudi entry visa upon arrival to the Kingdom and also be able to perform Umrah rituals.

Source KUNA