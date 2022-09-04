Saudi Arabia donates USD 3.5 mln towards UN nuclear initiatives

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is donating USD 3.5 million to prop up the initiatives of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the state news agency reported on Sunday, saying the aid aims to “maximize” the UN body’s resources.

The donation will support the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Zoonotic Diseases Integrated Action (ZODIAC) initiative, launched by the IAEA to help prevent the outbreaks of infectious diseases with the use of nuclear techniques, according to Saudi Press Agency.

The financial aid represents an “extension” of Riyadh’s continuous support for the efforts of the IAEA and its initiatives aimed at developing its capabilities in a way that enhances its vital role, it added.