Saudi Arabia, Iran coexistence the only solution: Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Saudi Arabia and Iran are neighbors “neither of whom can eliminate the other, and the solution is to coexist.” Speaking in an interview with The Atlantic, Prince Mohammed said that Saudi Arabia considers Israel a “potential ally”, but only after solving all the issues between Israelis and the Palestinians. Prince Mohammed also said that Saudi Arabia’s ambitions as a member of the G20 group is to rank better than 15th by 2030.