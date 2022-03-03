World

Saudi Arabia offers mediation to end Ukraine crisis

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Concerning the crisis in Ukraine, Prince Mohammed explained the Kingdom’s declared position and its support for efforts that lead to a political solution that leads to its end and achieves security and stability, and that the Kingdom is ready to make efforts to mediate between all parties, the Saudi Press Agency said.

