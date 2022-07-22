Saudi arrested after non-Muslim sneaks into Makkah

RIYADH: A Saudi who allegedly helped a non-Muslim man enter Makkah in defiance of a ban on non-Muslims’ entry to the holy city has been arrested, police in the kingdom said on Friday.

Makkah regional police have “referred a citizen” to prosecutors for alleged complicity in “transferring and facilitating the entry of a (non-Muslim) journalist”, a police spokesperson said in comments reported by the official Saudi Press Agency.

SPA did not name the journalist but said he is an American citizen, whose case has also been referred to prosecutors “to take the necessary procedures against him in accordance with the applied laws”.