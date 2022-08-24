Saudi Crown Prince launches Rua Al-Madinah Project master plan

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the infrastructure works and unveiled the master plan for the Rua Al-Madinah Project in the area east of the Prophet’s Mosque.

The project features many integrated transportation solutions, including nine bus stops, a metro train station, a track for self-driving vehicles and underground car parks.

The Rua Al-Madinah Project will raise the capacity to facilitate hosting 30 million Umrah pilgrims by 2030. The project After rehabilitating 1.5 million m2, the project is set to add over 47,000 hotel rooms by 2030, in addition to open spaces and green areas that will enhance the location’s serene ambiance, Saudi Press Agency reported. As much as 83,000 m2 of the project’s master plan will consist of green areas, with open and green spaces comprising 63% of the project’s total land area, it added.

The project has been designed according to the highest international standards and offers many integrated transportation solutions, including nine bus stops for visitors, a metro station, tracks for self-driving vehicles, and underground parking. These are being introduced to facilitate visitor access to the Prophet’s Mosque and will support both residential and commercial activity while helping to create many job opportunities.

The project aims to elevate the city’s status as a modern Islamic and cultural destination for pilgrims. It features modern urban planning and large-scale development projects that will contribute to an increased quality of life by enhancing the comfort and enriching the experience of Madinah’s residents and visitors. The project also seeks to enrich the quality of services provided and boost the hotel inventory of the area on the east side of the Prophet’s Mosque, including in the luxury segment.

The project is being developed and implemented by Rua Al Madinah Holding Company, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company that specializes in development, operation, and real estate investment in Madinah. PIF is chaired by Prince Mohammed bin Salman.