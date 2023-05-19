Saudi Crown Prince says Arabs moving towards peace

JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during the inauguration of the 32nd Arab Summit that Arab countries are moving forward towards peace, cooperation and development to serve the Arab people’s interests. “We won’t allow for our region to become a square for conflicts,” he said. “We turn over a new leaf after painful years of conflicts that caused struggle and delayed development.”

Prince Mohammed highlighted the untapped potential of the Arab World, saying that Arab states enjoy enough cultural capabilities and human and natural resources to assume a leading position and achieve prosperity in all fields.

Meanwhile, Prince Mohammed reiterated support to the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, including having an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as it’s capital.

Prince Mohammed also welcomed Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s attendance, hoping that the Arab League’s decision to allow Syria’s return to its meetings would help support efforts to achieve stability for Syria.