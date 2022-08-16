Saudi Crown Prince washes Holy Kaaba

RIYADH: On behalf of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz had the honor of washing the Holy Kaaba. A number of princes, senior ulema, governors, government officials and custodians of the house also took part in the tradition, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Tuesday.

In a video shared by SPA on Twitter, the Crown Prince was seen carrying a cloth and cleaning the inner walls. “Following that, the Crown Prince performed two rakaas as per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” the statement added. Maintaining the Holy Kaaba is an important and delicate ritual and cleaning is done based on traditions.

The walls and the floors of the Kaaba are cleaned differently. A white cloth, soaked in rose and musk scents, is used for cleaning the interior walls while the floors are washed using a mixture of Zamzam water and rose perfumes. This mixture is splashed on the floors that are cleaned with the bare hands and palm leaves. – Agencies