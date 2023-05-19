Saudi, Iran agreement brings optimism in region: Sheikh Mishal

There is a sense of optimism following the breakthrough in relations witnessed among countries in the region including the recent agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said. However, this sense of optimism is mixed with concern due to the persisting challenges that the Arab World still faces, he added.

“Our meeting today comes amid accelerating developments surrounding our countries, which undoubtedly leave an impact on the security and stability of our region,” he said in his speech while representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the 32nd Arab Summit. He added that Arab states must put together mechanisms to deal with the repercussions of global conflicts including the Ukrainian war.

“Our Arab countries face major challenges that require us to exert more effort and coordination in order to realize a safe and secure future in all Arab states,” he said.

On Palestine, His Highness Sheikh Mishal said the Palestinian issue remains the main priority and challenge facing the Arab World. He reiterated Kuwait’s support for the Palestinian people, renewing its call for the international community to push the peace process forward, leading to a comprehensive solution that guarantees Palestinians’ right of establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince reiterated Kuwait’s support to Arab League decisions on Syria’s return to Arab meetings, hoping that this return would pave the way for an end to the Syrian crisis and the struggle of the Syrian people.