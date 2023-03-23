Saudi-Iran deal hailed; Foreign ministers meet

RIYADH: The 155th Session of the GCC Foreign Ministers’ Council opened in Riyadh on Wednesday with Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah leading Kuwait delegation to the gathering. In his inaugural speech, Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Albusaidi, the current chair of the Council, hailed the Chinese-mediated Saudi-Iranian deal to resume the diplomatic relations between both countries.

“The agreement constitutes a significance step towards the common targets of the GCC member countries, which will strengthen regional security, stability and prosperity, and enhance neighborliness and mutual trust among the peoples of the region,” he noted. Highlighting the shared cultural values among the GCC members, Albusaidi said the GCC states attached great importance to positive cooperation with all peoples around the globe based on mutual respect, diversity of cultures and coexistence.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi said the regional bloc, thanks to the wisdom of the GCC leaders, made great and ambitious achievements in the joint action over the past four decades and more. “The current GCC session coincides with regional and international developments that require closer joint action in all areas of cooperation to enhance the global status of the GCC,” he noted in a keynote speech to the session. Al-Budaiwi thanked the GCC leaders for the trust they placed in him and their support for the GCC Secretariat to realize the aspirations of the GCC peoples.

He congratulated Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on the current GCC presidency, voicing hope that the Omani leadership will give momentum to the GCC march towards integration. He appreciated the support and dedicated efforts offered by Saudi Arabian, under King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, to the GCC march during the presidency of the GCC session of last year.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti minister met his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on the sidelines of the ministerial gathering. At the onset of the meeting, Sheikh Salem renewed congratulations on the tripartite agreement reached between Saudi Arabia and Iran with an initiative by Chinese President on resuming the diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Tehran. The deal is a positive step to maintain security and stability in the region. The two FMs also discussed the brotherly bonds between the two peoples, and some issues on backing and boosting the joint Gulf action as well as the latest developments on regional and international arenas. – KUNA