Saudi King receives Kuwait’s parliament speaker in Makkah

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz received Saturday Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem at Safa Palace in the holy city of Makkah. The King also welcomed advisor at the royal court and Imam of Masjid Al-Haram (Grand Mosque of Makkah) Dr Saleh Bin Humaid, and president of Masjid Al-Haram and Al-Masjid an Nabawi (the Prophetic Mosque) affairs Dr Abdurrahman As Sudais, as well as a host of imams and scholars, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. The King shared Iftar meal with all, it pointed out. – KUNA