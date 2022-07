RIYADH: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met with US President Joe Biden at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Friday, in presence of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. During the meeting, they reviewed the historical relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America and ways to strengthen them to serve the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples in various fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Source Saudi Press Agency