Saudi vision inspiration for whole region: Sager

The Saudi development vision inspires the entire Arab world and Gulf region in specific to take bold steps towards progress and scientific advancement, Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Mohammad Al-Sager said during the Invest Saudi Forum in Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia’s privatization system enforced in 2021 opens the door for the private sector to invest in 16 government fields, allowing private firms to contribute to the GDP by 40 – 65 percent, Sager added.

Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said Kuwait remains one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest business partners, adding that the volume of bilateral trade has reached nearly 11 billion riyals.