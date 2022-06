Berlin: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged enduring backing for Ukraine as he arrived in Kyiv on Thursday along with leaders of France and Italy for the first time since Russia invaded its neighbour.

“We want to show not only solidarity, but also assure that the help that we’re organising — financial, humanitarian, but also, when it comes to weapons — will continue,” Scholz told Bild daily.

“And that we will continue it as long as it is necessary for Ukraine’s fight” against Moscow, he said.