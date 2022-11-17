School official fired over call to visit Zionist entity

KUWAIT: The education ministry has sacked the assistant director of a foreign school after she called on students to visit the Zionist entity. The employee has also been banned from joining any other school in the country. “The ministry of education has initiated legal procedures over what occurred after receiving complaints from parents and students due to the assistant director urging students to visit the Zionist entity,” ministry spokesperson Ahmad Al-Wuhayda said.

The private education department has opened an investigation on the incident and agreed to end her services, as well as ban her from joining any other school. Legal procedures against the school have also been taken after a warning was issued for the violation, in order to ensure these acts are not repeated again.

“The ministry expresses its disagreement over the personal actions of the assistant director of a private school. The ministry will not hesitate to take legal measures against any institution that is proved to have expressed Zionist sympathies, either by action or verbally,” Wuhayda added.