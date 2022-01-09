‘Score with Zain’ crowns Al-Huwaidi with BMW 420i coupe grand prize

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, concluded its interactive promotional campaign ‘Score with Zain’, through which the company announced Duha Rashid Al-Huwaidi as the winner of the BMW 420i coupe grand prize. Throughout the campaign, Zain awarded tens of customers with weekly cash prizes and valuable smart devices.

The draw was held LIVE over 360 FM’s popular Al-Yaqout and Al-Ansari show with the presence and supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The winner was contacted on air after her name was drawn, and the program featured many segments that awarded valuable prizes to listeners in celebration of the campaign’s conclusion.

‘Score with Zain’ is one of the company’s biggest interactive campaigns launched exclusively for Zain customers on a regular basis. The campaign comes as part of Zain’s continuous efforts to offer its customers the latest innovative solutions in the world of Value-Added Services. The company is always keen on offering the best and most advanced services to its customer base, which makes up the largest family of subscribes in Kuwait.

The campaign offered unique daily content via SMS, which tested the general knowledge of subscribers for a chance to win a weekly cash prize and valuable smart devices. In addition, 'Score with Zain' featured the BMW 420i coupe grand prize which Zain awarded at the end of the campaign.

