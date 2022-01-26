Scores arrested in bogus domestic help offices raid

KUWAIT: The interior ministry said yesterday residency detectives busted two bogus domestic help offices and arrested nine people in violation of residency and labor laws. They also responded to a complaint of harboring an absconder and arrested seven violators in the process.

Also, information was received about 14 people in violation of residency and labor laws (12 women and two men) involved in making spurious liquor. Two wanted persons who were hotel guests were also arrested. Detectives carried out an inspection campaign targeting public transport in Mahboula, resulting in the arrest of 19 residency violators.