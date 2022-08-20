Security measures before entering prisons tightened

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stressed the need to tighten security measures when entering prison gates and thoroughly inspect everyone without exception. This came in a press release issued by the ministry on Saturday during Sheikh Talal’s inspection visit to the Central Jail, accompanied by Undersecretary of the Interior Ministry Lt Gen Anwar Al-Barjas and a number of senior security officials to witness the progress of work.

Sheikh Talal inspected the prison facilities and listened to an explanation of the services provided to inmates in terms of housing, food, healthcare, family visits and entertainment, sports and cultural activities. It recommended that the needs of correctional inmates continue to be met, that sentences be carried out on an ongoing basis and that everything that would qualify and train inmates be upgraded to become good members of society.

Sheikh Talal expressed appreciation for the efforts made within the correctional institutions sector and the implementation of sentences through the care, activities and programs provided to inmates, which strengthens Kuwait’s position as a leading country for the preservation of human rights. The interior ministry announced that an inspection campaign carried out by prison security men during the visit resulted in the seizure of a large number of mobile phones and suspected narcotics, and legal measures were taken in this regard.

Sheikh Talal was received upon arrival by the assistant undersecretary for private security affairs and the assistant undersecretary for correctional institutions affairs and the implementation of sentences Maj Gen Abdullah Al-Mulla and senior officials of the sector. – KUNA