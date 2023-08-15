Security operatives arrest drug 21 suspects, seize firearms, cash, pills

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the criminal investigation department and the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested 21 people of different nationalities (in 14 separate cases) for being in possession of illicit drugs, 790 psychotropic pills, 171 bottles of wine, firearms, and huge sums of money.

The General Directorate of Security Relations and Information of the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the defendants admitted that the banned products belong to them. Authorities are taking legal actions against them. The statement stressed the continuation of the ministry’s efforts to combat drug smugglers by continuing intensive security patrols.

He stressed the need for concerted efforts to eliminate illicit drugs, calling on everyone to cooperate with security men and report any negative phenomena by calling these emergency phone numbers (112) and the hotline of the General Directorate for Drug Control (1884141). – KUNA