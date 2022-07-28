Serbian President praises good relations with Kuwait

VIENNA: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic lauded the good relations that bind his country to the State of Kuwait. Vucic made the remark while welcoming Kuwait’s outgoing Ambassador to Serbia Youssef Ahmad Abdulsamad in Belgrade, commending his personal contributions during his tenure to strengthening and developing relations between Kuwait and Serbia in various fields.

The Kuwaiti embassy in Serbia said that both sides expressed, during their meeting, the importance of pushing forward bilateral relations, especially in the economic, investment and energy security fields, as well as cooperation in the fields of tourism and food security. The statement quoted Ambassador Abdulsamad as saying that the two countries have long historical relations, and will celebrate the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between them next year. President of the National Assembly of Serbia Ivica Dacic, and the Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic earlier received Ambassador Abdulsamad to bid him farewell.

They discussed the importance of holding the second meeting of the joint committee for economic and technical cooperation between the two countries in the near future. They also praised the parliamentary ties and relations through mutual visits between the Speakers and Members of Kuwaiti and Serbian Parliament during the past years. Ambassador Abdulsamad expressed his gratitude to the Serbian President and his government for what he felt during his stay in Belgrade during the past years of affection and cooperation to facilitate his tasks. – KUNA