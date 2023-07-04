Serious crimes fall more than 25% in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Serious crime in Kuwait fell during the first half of this year by more than 25 percent compared to the same period last year, according to recent data in a security report issued by the interior ministry and submitted to Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah. The ministry attributed the fall in the crime rate to its security measures and arrest of lawbreakers in the country. The report showed approximately 11,000 violators, the majority of whom were Indian, Filipino, Sri Lankan and Egyptian, were deported in the first half of 2023, indicating the reasons for deportation included criminal cases, misdemeanors, judicial rulings, residency violations and traffic cases.

“This number does not include other expatriates at the deportation prison who are awaiting deportation after the completion of legal procedures,” the ministry said. Serious crimes, which are classified as “worrying crimes”, include premeditated murder, armed robbery, bank robbery, theft, impersonation of security men, storming homes and threatening to use firearms. The report said officials and security personnel have proven a distinguished ability in dealing positively with challenges and rapid changes, as they were able, with a firm security doctrine and governed by legal controls, to advance the national message.

“Large seizures of drugs, psychoactive substances and alcohol, as well as closing in on drug traffickers and smugglers, are among the most prominent reasons that led to the decrease in serious criminal offenses,” the report affirmed. “The reasons also include wide and intensive security deployment, continuous security campaigns and arrest of residency violators, wanted persons and fugitives, as well as tightening security control over land borders, airports and seaports, in addition to expanding the circle of receiving information,” the report added.

“One of the most prominent factors, which has emerged recently, is the great cooperation between the security sectors and relevant authorities, such as Kuwait Customs, Public Authority of Manpower and other bodies in the ministry,” the report said. The data pointed to the success of security men in solving crimes “due to the use of modern and advanced methods to catch criminals and working to prevent crime before it occurs, as well as the use of modern technology to combat crimes”.

On the other hand, the tripartite security committee said it conducted 24 inspection campaigns in June targeting eight areas populated by marginal laborers, namely Farwaniya, Kabd, Um Al-Haiman, Dhahr, Shuwaikh, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Mahboula and Khaitan. “Raids also targeted workers at women’s salons, hotels, transport networks, street markets, vendors selling new and used tools, repair shops, foundries and hawkers selling foodstuff in Shuwaikh and other areas,” the committee said. It indicated manpower inspectors recorded violations including working at places other than their employers.

The workers have to correct their legal status through their employers or leave the country, as the company’s file will be temporarily suspended until procedures related to the arrested worker are completed. “A large percentage of those arrested were domestic workers, who were transferred to residency affairs investigations to take legal action against employers, in addition to busting five fake offices that managed operations to provide female domestic workers,” the committee added. The committee stressed these campaigns will continue with the same momentum in July and will be held daily, and will be doubled after more inspectors pass recruitment procedures, job training and regulations.