Sheep prices up significantly ahead of Eid Al-Adha holiday

By Majd Othman

KUWAIT: The prices of sacrificial animals in Kuwait have increased significantly, reaching 30 percent, while livestock breeders expect a greater increase in prices with the advent of Eid Al-Adha. Ali Abu Musleh, a livestock breeder, told Kuwait Times sheep prices have increased for Eid, which is normal due to the increasing demand for sacrifices.

He added prices of Nuaimi sheep (Kuwaiti and Saudi) start from KD 160, reaching up to KD 220 for some animals, while prices were around KD 115 to KD 120 previously. Meanwhile, Shafali sheep prices have increased to around KD 115 to KD 120 from KD 75 previously. “Prices of local Nuaimi sheep younger than six months old start from KD 125 to KD 135,” he added.

Zahid, another livestock breeder, said the rise in sheep prices is a result of a rise in the cost of feed, pointing out prices have doubled to KD 6 for an 18 kg bag from KD 3.5. “Sacrificial animals are available and there is no shortage,” he assured. But some other livestock breeders said the price rises is due to a shortage of sheep, especially local animals.