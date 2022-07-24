Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf named Kuwait’s new prime minister

KUWAIT: An Amiri order was issued Sunday naming Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Kuwait’s new prime minister. The order assigns Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf to form Kuwait’s new Cabinet. Sheikh Ahmad most recently served as First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister in Kuwait’s most recent Cabinet.

“The Diwan of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has stated that an Amiri ordered was issued Sunday naming the Retired General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah a new Prime Minister for Kuwait,” reads a statement published by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). “Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad was also asked to immediately implement the order and form the new Cabinet.”

The order to appoint Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad was issued by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah based on the His Highness the Amir decree on November 25, 2021 mandating His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad to perform some of the Amir constitutional powers, according to the statement. “His Highness the Crown Prince asked the Prime Minister to inform the National Assembly about the order and issuing it in the official Gazette,” the statement adds.

National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem congrataled Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for “earning His Highness the Amir’s trust” and being named Kuwait’s new prime minister. In a statement posted on his social media accounts, Ghanem prayed that Allah Almighty would help Sheikh Ahmad “bear this huge national responsibility”.