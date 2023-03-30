Sheikh Khaled named Abu Dhabi crown prince, Sheikh Mansour VP

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ president named his eldest son as crown prince of Abu Dhabi late on Wednesday, making him the oil-rich Gulf monarchy’s likely next leader. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan tapped Sheikh Khaled, 41, his jiujitsu-loving son, as crown prince of the UAE’s richest emirate.

It was part of the biggest political shake-up since Sheikh Mohamed, 62, sometimes known as “MBZ”, became president last May following the death of his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa. MBZ’s brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the owner of Manchester City football club, became UAE vice-president, joining Dubai’s ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum in the role.

Two other brothers of the president – Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the UAE’s national security adviser and chairman of the ADQ sovereign wealth fund, and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed – became deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi, which controls the bulk of the country’s oil reserves.

HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable on Thursday to Sheikh Mansour, Sheikh Khaled, Sheikh Hazza and Sheikh Tahnoun, expressing his best wishes and success on their new posts. HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

The UAE, one of the world’s biggest oil-producers and an ally of the United States, Russia and China alike, has become a major power in the Middle East as traditional heavyweights such as Egypt and Iraq fell back in recent years. Sheikh Khaled’s appointment was welcomed by other Gulf rulers including fellow energy giants Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as leaders of the UAE’s six other emirates.

“This move (appointing his son rather than a brother as crown prince) has been anticipated. It follows (the) lineal model apparent elsewhere in the Gulf… provides for more stability and smoother successions,” Gulf commentator Bader Al-Saif, assistant professor of history at Kuwait University, said in a tweet.

Sheikh Khaled has served as a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and as chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and sits on the board of state oil giant ADNOC. He has been closely involved in youth and environmental projects as well as sport, promoting jiujitsu and helping bring NBA basketball games to Abu Dhabi.

Abdul Khaleq Abdallah, a professor of political science from the UAE, said Sheikh Khaled had already represented his father on trips abroad as part of his preparations for leadership. With his father still in the early days of his presidency, Sheikh Khaled still has time to learn, he said. “He was being groomed for this job. Everybody that closely watched him over the years knows that he’s ready for it and he’s fit for the job,” Abdallah told AFP. “He’s earned the trust of his father. He comes across as very easy with people, he mingles well which is very important for a future leader.” – AFP